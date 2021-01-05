Former Newton EMA Director Steve Biggers dies at 77

COVINGTON, Ga. — Former Newton County Emergency Management Agency Director Steve Biggers died Saturday, Jan. 2.

Biggers was recently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to family. After more than four weeks of battling the novel virus and spending time on a ventilator, Biggers died at the age of 77.

Biggers, a lifelong resident of Covington, was an accomplished man who loved nothing more than to serve others.

“He never said no,” Doug Biggers said of his father. “Any time someone would call and ask him to do something, the first thing he’d say was, ‘Well, sure.’

“He set an example for me his entire life, which was super high. They don’t make too many like that anymore,” Doug continued. “He always had a big smile on his face — it was an infectious smile and an infectious attitude … he was one of a kind.”

Doug said the family was fortunately able to be with his father at the time of his passing, unlike many others during the pandemic.

After graduating from Newton County High School, Mr. Biggers served in the U.S. Navy for five years before returning to Newton County to begin a 21 year career with the Covington Fire Department. He achieved the rank of deputy chief before retiring from the department.

Shortly before his retirement from the city, Mr. Biggers was hired to work as Newton County’s fire coordinator while also serving as deputy chief at the city’s fire department. From 1998-1999, Mr. Biggers served as president of the Georgia Fire Chief’s Association.

The association wrote the following statement on Facebook on Jan. 3 after Mr. Biggers’ death:

“Sadly, we have learned that Steve Biggers passed away after an extensive battle with COVID. Most of you in the fire service knew him as "Newt" Biggers, retired fire chief of Newton County Fire and Emergency Services. Chief Biggers was a past president of the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.”

Years later, Mr. Biggers became the county’s EMA director and played a vital role in the creation of the Covington-Newton County 911 Center. He also served on the county’s dive team and played a hand in the start of several area volunteer fire departments. Mr. Biggers retired from the county in 2000.

In the late 1990s, Mr. Biggers received the Governor’s Public Safety Award from then-Gov. Zell Miller.

Outside of his career as a first responder, Mr. Biggers loved giving back to his community any way he could.

From 1970 to 2020, Mr. Biggers remained involved in Newton County Special Olympics.

In 1996, when the Summer Olympic Games were held in Atlanta, Biggers was one of four Covington residents to participate in the Olympic Torch Relay. He carried the torch onto the Covington Town Square shortly before the relay ended with Muhammed Ali lighting the Olympic Cauldron in Atlanta.



