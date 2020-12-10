Fire engulfs Newton Ridge home

COVINGTON, Ga. — Flames broke out inside a house Thursday, Dec. 10, on Cedar Court within the Newton Ridge subdivision, destroying a local family’s home of 27 years.

The Newton County Fire Service was called to the home located east of Covington after a fire reportedly started in the kitchen area.

“When we got the call, it came out as a stove fire,” Battalion Chief Clint Aaron said. “When the first unit arrived on location, the house was fully involved.”

Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Piedmont Hospital EMS and the City of Covington also responded to the incident.

Resident Jason Kenney said no one was at home when the fire started. His family was returning to the home when they realized it was on fire.

“My dad’s wife said she saw the flames — or the smoke — from (the main road), and I honestly didn’t think anything about it,” Kenney recalled. “Once we turned the corner here to the driveway, I saw the kitchen and flames coming out the windows. I just went in panic mode. Didn’t really know what to think, what to do, how to react, because I’ve never been in a situation like this.”

The 46-year-old said he was unsure when the fire started, but guessed it was between 2 and 2:30 p.m.

Kenney said he didn’t know where his family would go or what would happen next, but he was thankful no one was around to get hurt.

“First and foremost, you got to thank God everybody is safe. That’s the most important thing, no matter what else didn’t make it,” he said.

Kenney said his family’s home was built in 1993 and the first of December marked its 27th anniversary.

It took firefighters approximately one hour to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story. More details will be added to the story as new information is received.