FEMA opening Newton County Disaster Recovery Center for storm victims

ATLANTA – A FEMA disaster recovery center will open Thursday, Feb. 2, in Newton County to provide one-on-one assistance to people directly affected by the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes, the federal agency announced.



Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.

The disaster recovery center location is:

Bert Adams Scout Camp

Ashley Leaders Center

218 Scout Road

Covington, GA 30016

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

People directly affected by the severe storms and tornadoes may visit the recovery center, apply with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or download FEMA’s mobile app (select Disaster Resources and click on Apply for Assistance Online).

For needs directly related to the Jan.12 weather systems, FEMA may be able to provide Individual Assistance grant money that does not have to be repaid for:

• Rental Assistance if you need to relocate because of storm-related damage

• Personal Property that was damaged or destroyed by these weather events

• Lodging Reimbursement if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily

• Basic Home Repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by these weather events

• Other Serious Needs caused by the recent storms.

In addition to the assistance listed, please note the following:

• Only one application per household

• FEMA does not pay for lost or spoiled food

By law, FEMA is not allowed to duplicate insurance payments or assistance provided by other sources.

As a result of registering with FEMA, you may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for a low-interest, long-term disaster loan. SBA offers low-interest disaster loans to help homeowners, renters, businesses and non-profits recover from declared disasters. Submitting an SBA application is an important step in the recovery process.

Losses that are uninsured or underinsured may be eligible to be covered. There is no obligation to take the loan, if offered. Residents who are not approved may be referred for additional grant consideration.

For information on Georgia’s disaster recovery visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4685 or on Twitter at Twitter.com/FEMAregion4.



