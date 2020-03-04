Familiar names nominated for judge

MONROE, Ga. — Thirteen people have been nominated to follow Judge Samuel D. Ozburn on the Alcovy Circuit bench.

The Judicial Nominating Commission released the names to The Walton Tribune on Tuesday.

On the list are all four people who said they planned to run for judgeships before some changes to the elections by early retirements.

District Attorney Layla H. Zon, who had said she planned to run for the seat when Ozburn originally was going to let his term expire at the end of the year, is one of the 13 nominees.

So too are Monroe attorney Jeffrey Foster and Covington attorney Robert H. Stansfield, who have said they will run for the seat given up by Judge Eugene M. Benton when he retires at the end of the year.

Another nominee is Chevada McCamy, the chief assistant district attorney in the Flint Circuit. A Social Circle native and Covington resident, McCamy planned to seek the Alcovy Circuit seat now held by Judge Horace J. Johnson Jr.

Johnson had announced a campaign for the state Supreme Court seat of Robert Benham, but like Ozburn, Benham decided to retire before the end of his term. That pushes the election out two years to give the governor’s appointment a chance to get acclimated.

Johnson was not on the short list of candidates sent to Gov. Brian Kemp and is expected to run for reelection to his seat in the Alcovy Circuit.

Foster and McCamy qualified to run for Benton’s seat Monday, the first day of open qualifying for the May elections.

Vincent R. Russo, an Atlanta attorney who leads the state Judicial Nominating Committee, said that of the 13 people nominated, some have said they do not intend to complete applications for consideration.

The JNC will review the applications and forward a list of top choices to the governor, who can conduct interviews, name the next judge or direct a new search.

The JNC accepts nominations from the public and attorneys may nominate themselves.

Here’s a list of the candidates:

• Jared M. Campbell of Social Circle, assistant attorney general, Georgia Department of Law

• Anthony S. Carter, chief public defender of the Alcovy Circuit

• David F. Dickinson, Monroe city councilman and former mayor; Monroe attorney

• Teri L. Doepke, Covington attorney

• Lori Duff, Loganville attorney and Loganville Municipal Court judge; finalist for a Superior Court position in 2010

• Jeffrey Foster, Monroe attorney and Social Circle Municipal Court judge

• Michael G. Geoffroy, Covington attorney

• Frank T. Gomez, attorney

• Chevada McCamy, chief assistant district attorney of the Flint Judicial Circuit, McDonough

• Kimberly M. Minicozzi, Loganville attorney

• Robert H. Stansfield, Covington attorney

• John L. Strauss, Covington attorney

• Layla H. Zon, Alcovy Circuit district attorney