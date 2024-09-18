Evan Newton named Managing Editor of The News

COVINGTON, Ga. – Evan Newton has been named the managing editor of The Covington News effective immediately, Proprietor and Publisher Patrick Graham announced today.

“Evan has done a tremendous job both as the paper’s news editor and, in a sense, as the paper’s interim managing editor for the last several weeks,” Graham said. “Evan has absolutely earned this opportunity with his performance in these roles, and I look forward to our already outstanding coverage of the Newton County community moving to the next level under his newsroom leadership.”

Newton has served as The News’ news editor for the last ten months, taking the main beat on government and crime related stories. He has also served as a columnist for The Walton Tribune, The News’ sister publication.

Before his time at The News, Newton was an intern and reporter for The Monticello News in his home town of Monticello. He graduated from Georgia College & State University in 2023 with a bachelor of arts in mass communication as well as a minor in rhetoric.

Newton said he takes great pride in taking on this new role.

“I am extremely thrilled to take on this new role here at The Covington News,” Newton said. “For a long time, I referred to Newton County as a place I’d visit frequently growing up. Now I refer to Newton County as another home. I can’t think of anywhere else to be than to lead The News’ editorial staff to new heights in a place that has become so close in my heart.”