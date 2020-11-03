ELECTION RESULTS: Alcovy Judicial Circuit DA headlines statewide races

(UPDATED 8:50 p.m.) COVINGTON, Ga. — Randy McGinley or Destiny Bryant?

Newton and Walton counties decide Tuesday who becomes the Alcovy Judicial Circuit’s next district attorney. McGinley, of Walton County, is acting district attorney and the Republican candidate. Bryant, a Covington native, is the Democratic candidate.

Voters in Newton County also determine who represents the Newton County area at the state capitol in the Senate and General Assembly, as well as the future of two Public Service Commission seats.

District Attorney of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit:

Randy McGinley (R) has 36,464 total votes (55.84%) — 12,928 votes from Newton County and 23,536 votes from Walton County.

Destiny Bryant (D) has 28,833 total votes (44.16%) — 22,627 votes from Newton County and 6,206 votes from Walton County.





0 of 22 Newton County precincts reporting.

3 of 21 Walton County precincts reporting.









Public Service Commission District 1:

Jason Shaw (R) (i) has 56.63% of votes from across the state of Georgia.

Robert G. Bryant (D) has 40.37% of votes from across the state of Georgia.

Elizabeth Melton (L) has 3% of votes from across the state of Georgia.

16 of 159 precincts reporting in Georgia. 0 of 22 precincts reporting in Newton County.







Public Service Commission District 4:



Lauren Bubba McDonald Jr. (R) (i) has 56.38% of votes from across the state of Georgia.

Daniel Blackman (D) has 41.03% of votes from across the state of Georgia.

Nathan Wilson (L) has 2.59% of votes from across the state of Georgia.

16 of 159 precincts reporting in Georgia. 0 of 22 precincts reporting in Newton County.





Follow this article and return for updates as election results flow in for statewide races that impact Newton County.



*Totals may not include all absentee or provisional ballots.





