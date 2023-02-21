Newton state lawmaker honors county school superintendent

COVINGTON, Ga. — District 113 State Rep. Sharon Henderson recently presented the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award and a Resolution to Newton County Schools Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey.

Henderson said Fuhrey "provides excellent leadership, innumerable time and energy in the development and maintenance for our students’ academic success."

"As an educational professional, she is highlighted throughout Georgia and the United States. She is the first woman to hold the title as superintendent in Newton County in over 150 years. It is fitting and proper that her extraordinary accomplishments be highlighted."