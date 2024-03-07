Newton County School System's High Schools named 2024 AP Honor Schools

All three Newton County School System high schools — Alcovy, Eastside and Newton — have earned the distinction of being recognized as 2024 Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools by Georgia School superintendent Richard Woods.

This year, all three schools achieved recognition as AP STEM schools, showcasing their commitment to excellence in courses such as AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, and AP Computer Science Principles. Moreover, Newton High was acknowledged as an AP Expansion School, and both Newton High School and Alcovy High School earned the title of 2023 AP Humanities School.

Dr. Duke Bradley III, Newton County School superintendent, congratulated each school.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Alcovy, Eastside, and Newton for their well-deserved recognition as AP Honor Schools,” Bradley said. “This achievement reflects our ongoing dedication to providing a diverse range of AP courses, exposing students to the challenges of college-level coursework while affording them the opportunity to earn college credit. With twenty-three different AP courses currently offered, we remain committed to identifying avenues for expansion, ensuring that every high school student interested in enrolling in a collegiate-level course has the access and opportunity to do so.”

The Georgia Department of Education defines AP STEM schools and AP Humanities schools based on specific criteria, and AP Expansion Schools are recognized for significant growth in AP student participation.

“This recognition speaks to the standard of academic excellence that exists in our high schools. It is a testament to both our teachers and our students,” Bradley said.

This achievement aligns with the broader vision of providing high-quality opportunities for Georgia students, as expressed by Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 AP Honor Schools,” Woods said. “I commend them for their hard work to build strong Advanced Placement programs and, as a result, provide high-quality opportunities for Georgia students. Additionally, I am thrilled that the number of AP Honor Schools and school districts continues to rise each year – a testament to the commitment of Georgia public education to expand opportunities for all Georgia students.”

The Advanced Placement (AP) classes and exams, administered by the College Board, offer rigorous college-level learning options to high school students. Those who achieve a score of 3, 4, or 5 on AP exams may receive college credit, further enhancing their educational journey.