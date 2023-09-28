Dr. Cecily Gunter Named NCSS 2024 Teacher of the Year

Newton College & Career Academy agriculture education teacher, Dr. Cecily Gunter, is Newton County School System’s 2024 Teacher of the Year! She will now represent Newton County Schools in the Georgia Teacher of the Year Program.
Gunter’s prizes included $1,000 cash and a crystal vase from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce, $500 cash from Covington Ford, and a dozen red roses.Ms. Jenica Brittingham of Alcovy High School and Ms. Kimberly Ralston of Livingston Elementary School were this year’s runners up. They each received a crystal award from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce.
“This is such a big honor,” said Dr. Gunter. “There’s amazing teachers in Newton County and great things are happening in classrooms every day. It’s just a tremendous honor. I’m just speechless right now.”Dr. Gunter has taught agricultural education at Newton College & Career Academy since 2017. She began her career in education when she joined the Newton County School System team as an agriculture teacher at Alcovy High School in 2012. She earned her Bachelor of Science & Arts degree in Agricultural Education from the University of Georgia and her Master’s Degree in Agricultural Education from Murray State University. In 2021, Gunter earned her Doctor of Education degree in P20 and Community Leadership, also from Murray State University. She is currently in the process of earning additional certifications in Educational Leadership and Teacher Leader Endorsement.
Newton County’s Teacher of the Year program would not be possible without the support of our community. As a result, the Newton County School System and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce would like to extend special thanks to the Chamber Champions, sponsors of the 2024 Teacher of the Year program:
For more information on the Newton County School System Teacher of the Year program, contact Ms. Sherri Partee, Director of Public Relations for Newton County Schools at partee.sherri@newton.k12.ga.us.