Driver hurt in collision with dump truck

MONROE, Ga. — A Porterdale resident was hurt after her vehicle collided with a dump truck in Walton County.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. The collision blocked both eastbound lanes of U.S. 78 between Loganville and Monroe.

A 2020 Chevrolet Malibu traveling eastbound on the four-lane highway struck the rear passenger side of a 2018 Kenworth dump truck which was turning onto Youth-Monroe Road. An axle from the dump truck became detached and struck the front left side of a 2018 Ford Explorer.

State troopers said the Chevrolet continued toward the westbound lanes, where it struck a curb and came to rest.

The Ford continued off the roadway for about 370 feet before coming to a rest near H.D. Atha Road.

Cpl. Cal Barton of the Georgia State Patrol said the area of impact was determined by evidence in the left eastbound lane of U.S. 78.

Barton said 34-year-old Jamie Simons, the driver of the Chevrolet, was taken by ambulance to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. Simons is a resident of Porterdale.

Vincent Cooper, 55, of Stockbridge, was the driver of the dump truck. He and 33-year-old Benjamin Brandt of Monroe, who was driving the Ford, were not hurt.

Barton said the collision remained under investigation Thursday with the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team being called in for further help.

He said charges are pending in the crash.