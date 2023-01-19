Disaster loan assistance available to Newton County storm victims

Newton County businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12 can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

The SBA also opened a Business Recovery Center today, Jan. 19, at the Spalding Senior Center in Griffin to assist Georgians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance, according to the Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency.

The Spalding Senior Center is at 885 Memorial Drive in Griffin. Hours are Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The loans were made available in response to a letter from Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday, Jan. 16, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA. Businesses and residents in the declared areas can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the SBA.

The disaster declaration covers Newton, Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Spalding and Troup counties in Georgia which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Fayette, Harris, Heard, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Putnam, Rockdale, Talbot, Upson and Walton in Georgia; and Chambers and Randolph in Alabama.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17761.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

On a related note, those needing help with fallen trees, drywall, flooring and appliance removal, roofs or other issues can utilize the Georgia Tornadoes Home Cleanup Hotline at 470-201-5701.

All services are free but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need. This hotline will remain open through Feb. 3, 2023.

While this is an official hotline, Newton County said in a news release about the need to make the public aware of other phone numbers being possible scams.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is in the south Newton area doing damage assessments. However, they will never ask for your date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license information, or other personal information.

The county advises that if someone posing as a representative from FEMA comes to your house do not answer their questions but instead get any vehicle information (tag number, etc.) and report to 911 immediately.



