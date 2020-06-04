Debbie Harper named president of Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors approved a decision Thursday to appoint Debbie Harper as president of the CNCCC.

“On behalf of the CNCCC Board of Directors, we are thrilled to have Debbie lead this organization going forward,” Mark Ross, Chairman of the CNCCC Board of Directors, stated in a press release Thursday morning. “As a lifelong resident and community member of Newton County, Debbie is poised to take our mission of adding value to our members through promotion, partnership, and education, to a new level.”

Harper was named Interim President of the CNCCC on June 1, 2019, after serving as the membership director since 2013. She and the staff are committed to supporting current and prospective numbers in spite of complications due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Among their recent actions is advocating for and receiving grant support for local small business from Facebook.

“It is an honor and a privilege to lead on behalf of all local businesses in our community” Harper stated. “My unwavering commitment to Newton County, and the ability to listen to the voice of our customers, will help us continue to grow both in number and in service.”

The CNCCC is made up of more than 660 businesses, civic organizations, institutions and individuals. The organization strives to provide leadership that promotes a healthy economy and a high quality of life for all those working in, living in and visiting the area.

To learn more about available support for the CNCCC, reach out via email at info@newtonchamber.com or via phone at 770-786-7510.