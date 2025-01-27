Norcross woman arrested for shooting in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ga. — Around 2 a.m. on Jan. 27, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) responded to a shooting at a residence on 2951 N. Main St. in Mansfield.

According to a news release, 28-year-old Brooklynn Addison of Norcross was arrested at the scene. Addison has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

One victim – who has not been identified – was transported to a local hospital. The victim’s condition was not released.

The NCSO is calling it an isolated incident. This incident is under investigation.