JAIL LOG: Sept. 26, 2024

Covington Police Department





NEBIYU G. ABAI,30, Lilburn, was arrested September 15th and charged with SIMPLE ASSAULT, SIMPLE ASSAULT, SIMPLE ASSAULT.

JAMES TYLER BALDWIN, 25, Covington, was arrested September 16th and charged with DRIVING W/O HEADLIGHTS IN THE DARK POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

BARRY STEWART COCHRAN, 62, Senoia, was arrested September 16th and charged with OPEN CONTAINER POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE REGISTRATION AND LICENSE REQUI REMENTS; PENALTIES.

ROY FOREST DANIEL, 46, Conyers, was arrested September 19th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (NO INS, DWLS 1ST DEGREE)

ANDY KIRK DAVIS, 41, Milledgeville, was arrested September 19th and charged with TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE, ILLEGAL DRUGS, M ARIJUANA, OR METHAMPHETAMINE.

ISAIAH CHRISTON LATIMORE, 19, Monroe, was arrested September 17th and charged with WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

JEREMY LEE MCARTHUR, 43, Covington, was arrested September 17th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG:POSS METH, POSS/USE DRUG REL OBJ.

THOMAS DAVID SMITH, 36, Covington, was arrested September 17th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: POSS DEP STIM CNTRL DRUG, PNO, POF.

BARBARA LYNN BAYNES, 61, Covington, was arrested September 17th and charged with POSSESSION OF COCAINE.

WILLIAM FRANKLIN HARDEGREE JR, 55, Covington, was arrested September 19th and charged with CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO COMMIT A MISDEMEANOR CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE CRIMINAL TRESPASS RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST THEFT BY DECEPTION - MISDEMEANOR THEFT BY DECEPTION - MISDEMEANOR THEFT BY TAKING - MISDEMEANOR.

JAQUAVIOUS LEWIS LATIMORE, 17, Covington was arrested September 18th and charged with STATUTORY RAPE-MISD-VICTIM IS 14 BUT LES S THAN 16 AND OFFENDER IS 18/YOUNGER AND.

VERONICA NONE MCKNIGHT, 50, Porterdale, was arrested September 20th and charged with DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

CLIFTON ANTONIO REDDING, 40, Covington, was arrested September 20th and charged with BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MI SDEMEANOR CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 2ND DEGREE (FELONY ) OBSTRUCTING OR HINDERING PERSONS MAKING EMERGENCY TELEPHONE CALL

JOSHUA ALAN ROGERS, 32, Lilburn, was arrested September 17th and charged with HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY - ( HART CO).

AYANNA AMAYA SMITH - KELLY, Covington, was arrested September 21st and charged with DISORDERLY CONDUCT LOCAL ORDINANCE.

KERI LYNN TEAL, 46, Covington, was arrested September 19th and charged with DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER - MISDEM EANOR DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL (LESS SAFE) POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED S UBSTANCE POSSESSION OF COCAINE.

ZANE COLTON WISLINSKI, 28, Covington, was arrested September 28th and charged with BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MI SDEMEANOR.





Newton County Sheriff’s Office





ANTHONY WADE BARROW, 53, Oxford, was arrested September 17th and charged with CHILD SUPPORT ARREST ORDER FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE C HARGE- FELONY.

JONTAVIUS CORTEZ BROWN, 32, Covington, was arrested September 20th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORG TXT; CRUELTY CHILDREN.

MICHAEL VINCENT BUTLER, 42 Covington, was arrested September 19th and charged with CRIMINAL TRESPASS.

FRANK CHILDERS JR, 57, Covington, was arrested September 20th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORG POSS. COCAINE; TRESP; THEFT LOST PRO.

TYQUWANCE D’SHAUN COOPER, 20, Covington, was arrested September 19th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: THEFT BY TAKING, CRIMINAL TRESS).

LATOYA CHEMEKA DAVIS, 50, Covington, was arrested September 16th and charged with AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE.

WILLIE HANSON DENNARD, 38, Conyers, was arrested September 18th and charged with ABANDONMENT OF DEPENDENT CHILD MISDEMEANOR ABANDONMENT OF DEPENDENT CHILD MISDEMEANOR ABANDONMENT OF DEPENDENT CHILD MISDEMEANOR.

FREDRIQUEZ LAMON JOHNSON, 38, Covington, was arrested September 38th and charged with CRIMINAL TRESPASS, TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY

JENIFER LEIGH JOHNSON, 36, Covington, was arrested September 16th and charged with BACK FOR COURT.

WENDELL CRAIG LEWALLEN, 55, Covington, was arrested September 19th and charged with BACK FOR COURT.

TERRY SHAWN LUKE, 50, Covington, was arrested September 18th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG.

JASON PHILLIP LUNSFORD, 46, Covington, was arrested September 19th and charged with FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISD (ORIG: SEATBELT VIOL ,DWLS) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

DAVID ALLEN MANESS, 31, Covington, was arrested September 20th and charged with COURT SENTENCED - ( SERVE 30 DYS NCJ FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT).

DERRICK MICHAEL ONEAL MCKIBBEN, 38, Covington, was arrested September 20th and charged with CHILD MOLESTATION, ENTICING A CHILD FOR INDECENT PURPOSES, CHILD MOLESTATION.

KRISTINA ELIZABETH MOORE, 47, Covington, was arrested September 21st and charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER.

BYRON DAVON PHILLIPS,33, Decatur, was arrested September 20th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORG FORGERY 1ST.

CALVIN PITTS, 79, Oxford, was arrested September 19th and charged with COURT SENTENCED.

CHARLES SHANNON POLK, 48, Covington, was arrested September 18th and charged with POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: SALE OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

GREGORY PUGA, 57, Covington, was arrested September 18th and charged with COURT SENTENCED (SERVE 10 DAYS ).

DEMETRIUS DARNELL RANDALL, 36, Covington, was arrested September 20th and charged with HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY SANTA ROSA SHERIFF’S OFFICE FLA.

DAVID FARRELL SMITH III, 36, Stone Mountain, was arrested September 16th and charged with FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISD/(ORIG: DWLS,NO PROOF,EXP TAG)

REBECCA ANN SMITH, 50, Sugar hill, was arrested September 17th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG .

XAVIER DIJON WARE, 31, Covington, was arrested September 22nd and charged with CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE.

ANTHONY TERRELL WILLIAMSON, 28, Conyers, was arrested September 18th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORIG: BURGALRY.

JUAN PINA ALCAHTAT, 38, Covington, was arrested September 21st and charged with DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR).

NASHAN VONQUEL DOWNING, 31, Covington, was arrested September 20th and charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN NO PROOF OF INSURANCE.

RICKY BERNARD FLETCHER, 28, Covington, was arrested September 17th and charged with TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - MISDEMEANOR.

MIRANDA NICHOLE GORE, 27, Covington, was arrested September 20th and charged with CRIMINAL TRESPASS.

JHATARI KORRELL JONES, 27, Dallas, was arrested September 17th and charged with FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CH ARGE- MISDEMEANOR.

JERIME DENZEL KING, 28, Gainesville, was arrested September 18th and charged with THEFT BY TAKING - FELONY.

DESHAUN TYRELL KING, 30, Douglasville, was arrested September 19th and charged with ABANDONMENT OF DEPENDENT CHILD - MISDEMEANOR.

ISIS AKAYA MCCLENDON, 18, Covington, was arrested September 21st and charged with THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR.

JAZMIN BREYANNA MITCHELL, 31, Covington, was arrested September 21st and charged with CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE SIMPLE ASSAULT - FAMILY VIOLENCE.

MALIA LYRIC PARKER, 17, Covington, was arrested September 16th and charged with CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE (SURETY OFF BOND).

DANNY RAY SEAY, 67, Covington, was arrested September 21st and charged with THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR.

LAURA LYNNE SMITH, 48, Covington, was arrested September 19th and charged with CRIMINIAL TRESPASS.





Georgia State Patrol





ERIC CONRAD SIMPSON, 46, Covington, was arrested September 17th and charged with NO SEAT BELTS PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: RECKLESS DRIVING).

ARRI DAVID WILBURN, 32, Lithonia, was arrested September 21st and charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL (LESS SAFE) FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER - FELONY OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER, RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST.

AYA’NNAH GABRIEL BONNER, 26, Covington was arrested September 21st and charged with

DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES SPEEDING 25-34 OVER (ORG: 103 IN A 70).

FELONEE LEE MILLS, 42, Covington, was arrested September 17th and charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL ENDANGERING A CHILD BY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS ENDANGERING A CHILD BY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS NO TAIL LIGHTS OPEN CONTAINER





Weekenders





JEFFREY NONE FLETCHER, 51, Covington.

KERRY NEVILLE GILSTRAP, 44, Covington.

JOSHUA WILLARD GOWER, 33, Toccoa.

GILBERT LEE JACKSON, 34, Milledgeville.

MARVIN NONE KEELS, 63, Covington.

LEE EARL PALMER, 25, Conyers.

DANIELLE LEVETTE SCOTT, 37, Conyers.

DARIEN JACQUEZ WALKER, 21, Atlanta.