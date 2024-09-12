Fourth suspect arrested in July murder at Chevron gas station

NEWTON COUNTY – A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Damenica Roddy.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caryon Grier, 19, of Conyers on Wednesday, Sept. 11, according to a news release. Grier is facing charges of murder, possession of a fiream and three counts of aggravated assault.

Roddy was murdered in July following a shooting at the Chevron gas station on 11230 Highway 36 in Covington.

Last month police arrested three teenagers in connection with Roddy’s murder.

Tirrell Tommie and Israel Richardson, 19, were arrested on Aug. 21 in Newton County, while Savion Walker, also 19, was arrested on Aug. 23 at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. All three men face the same charges as Grier while also facing an additional charge of making false statements or writings.

They are all being held at the Newton County Detention Center.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown commended the NCSO CID, NCSO Crime Analyst Unit, NCSO Special Investigations Division, and NCSO SWAT for their dedication and commitment to the Roddy family and the entire Newton County community,” read an NCSO news release. “Additionally, he extended his gratitude to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for their assistance in bringing Savion Walker into custody upon his return to the United States.”



