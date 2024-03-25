Crash on I-20 leaves multiple injured in Covington

COVINGTON, Ga. – A crash on Interstate 20 in Covington on Sunday has left several injured.

Deputies with the Covington Police Department (CPD) shared a Facebook post on Sunday stating that an accident involving five motorcycles and one car had shut down all lanes of I-20 East of exit 90.

Both the CPD and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) worked the scene.

Preliminary information from the GSP stated that a group of 75-100 motorcycles were traveling east on I-20 when one motorcyclist struck the rear of a white SUV in the middle lane. Numerous other motorcyclists then collided with each other to avoid the initial crash.

According to the GSP, two motorcyclists were life-flighted away from the scene with major injuries but “were conscious and alert.”

All lanes were back open approximately 90 minutes after the initial crash. The crash is still under investigation.



