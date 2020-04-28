Covington Rotary teams up with Dollar General to give back

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Saturday, April 25, Covington Rotary received a bevy of items from Dollar General to distribute to local organizations in need.

The Covington Rotary Project was dedicated to giving back to those who have been temporarily displaced from their homes. Through this, Covington Rotary was able to donate thousands of dollars worth of items to establishments throughout Newton and Rockdale counties.

Photos from the Covington Rotary Project can be seen below:

Tarrence Houston, a member of Covington Rotary, made a connection with Dollar General and offered his trucking company to transport over 35 pallets of items so Covington Rotary could distribute those items. - Contributed photo



Auvronette Guilbeaux, Executive Director of Phoenix Pass, assists with the Covington Rotary Project. The project serves women and children experiencing temporary homelessness. - Contributed photo

