By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Covington Rotary teams up with Dollar General to give back
Staff Reports
Updated:
April 28, 2020, 1:55 p.m.
COVINGTON, Ga. — On Saturday, April 25, Covington Rotary received a bevy of items from Dollar General to distribute to local organizations in need.
The Covington Rotary Project was dedicated to giving back to those who have been temporarily displaced from their homes. Through this, Covington Rotary was able to donate thousands of dollars worth of items to establishments throughout Newton and Rockdale counties.
Photos from the Covington Rotary Project can be seen below: