Covington police taking COVID-19 precautions

The Covington Police Department has taken the steps to protect its staff and the public from possible exposure to COVID-19 while maintaining its normal level of service, according to a statement from CPD Captain Ken Malcom.

Malcom said that while some employees have been instructed to work remotely to limit any exposure, patrol officers are still responding to calls as usual while taking precautions.

"When responding to each call, officers are wearing protective gear and are to maintain a safe distance from people to prevent the spreading of any germs," Malcom said. "The Criminal Investigative Division is also fully functional and continues its duties to solve cases."

Malcom said CPD's front lobby desk is open as well, however, the department is asking the public to call its on duty customer service representatives at 770-786-7605 to see if any questions can be answered over the phone.

"We want to assure you that the Covington Police Department is fully operational so, as always, if you hve an emergency, please call 911," Malcom said.

"You are being protected by a fully staffed Nationally Accredited law enforcement organization. Please keep us and all of our Covington/Newton County first responders in your prayers. Together, we will get through this."







