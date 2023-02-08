Covington police chief honored for 25 years on job

COVINGTON, Ga. — Covington Police Department celebrated its 2022 Annual Awards Ceremony Sunday, Feb. 5, where Mayor Steve Horton read a proclamation proclaiming Feb. 5, 2023, as "Chief Stacy L. Cotton Day" in honor of Cotton's 25 years of service as the city's police chief.

Cotton started his tenure at the Covington Police Department in January 1987 and after being promoted to sergeant, lieutenant, and assistant chief, he became the department's chief of police in 1997.



Throughout his service as chief, he has served as president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, was named “Outstanding Chief of the Year” by the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police for 2012-2013, and is a "Life Member” of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.