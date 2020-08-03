Covington man wounded, suspects ID'd after multiple weekend shootings

Three shootings within hours of each other in unincorporated Newton County kept sheriff’s office investigators busy Saturday night, Aug. 1.

One left a man suffering from gunshot wounds and another resulted in deputies seeking a suspect on various undisclosed charges.

A Covington man was transported to an area hospital after deputies responded to a report of a shooting between 11:20 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. outside a residence on Lakeside Circle in western Newton County, a report stated.

Deputies found Bernard Broughton, age 45, of Covington, with several penetrating wounds, said Caitlin Jett of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Broughton was transported by Life Flight helicopter to a local hospital. His condition was not disclosed.

A suspect was identified but no other information was available, according to a report. Witnesses at the residence told responding deputies they did not know the suspect.

More information was not available because it was an ongoing investigation, Jett said.

The same night, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Oak Meadows Drive off Ga. Hwy. 162 in southern Newton County between 9:15 p.m. and 9:28 p.m.

A warrant was issued for suspect Jose Morales, age 20, of Conyers, in connection with the incident, Jett said.

The incident also involved stolen vehicles and damage to vehicles, the report stated.

No other information was available in the ongoing investigation, she said.

Deputies also responded to a third incident on Falcon Crossing in western Newton County just before 10 p.m., Jett said.

A deputy reported responding to the scene in reference to a discharged gun. The complainant reportedly saw a woman fleeing from a Falcon Crossing resident while the suspect followed her and shot at her.

Witnesses said the victim fled the scene in a black vehicle and was chased by a white truck, a report stated.

No other information was available.