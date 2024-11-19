Covington man killed while trying to clear trees

COVINGTON, Ga. – A Covington man suffered fatal injuries while trying to clear trees.

On Monday, Nov. 18 deputies from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) were called to 85 Harvey Ave at around 2:30 p.m. in Covington in reference to an “inaccessible incident.” According to a narrative from the NCSO, a male helping the homeowner clear out the wooded area was “pierced in the chest” by a tree being pushed by a bobcat.

When deputies arrived, they observed 54-year-old Jeffrey Marcellus Smith of Covington inside the bobcat with the tree “pushed against his chest.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While Newton County fire and EMS were already on the scene, the crime scene and coroner were notified and turned over to them.

According to the NCSO, the investigation has been completed and Smith’s death has been ruled as accidental.