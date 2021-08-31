Covington man charged with murder of spouse

COVINGTON, Ga. — A local man was arrested this weekend for the alleged killing of his wife.

According to a Newton County Sheriff’s Office report, Albert Johnson, 70 of Covington, was charged with Malice Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession Of A Firearm Or Knife During Commission Of Or Attempt To Commit Certain Crimes, and Pointing Or Aiming A Gun Or Pistol At Another. The first three charges are considered felonies.

The reporting officer said he was dispatched Saturday to Johnson’s residence on Spring Valley Way to conduct a welfare check. Shortly before he arrived to the home, dispatch told the officer that Johnson had turned himself in to Chatham County Sheriff’s deputies, saying he had committed a crime. When the officer arrived to the residence, he was able to determine a crime was, in fact, committed and turned the case over to investigators.

The victim, Diane Johnson, was believed to work for a local school system, but this has not been confirmed.

Motive and exact cause of death were not available at the time of this publication; however, the murder was described in the incident report as non-negligent — or voluntary — manslaughter, and a handgun was apparently used.

As of Tuesday, Johnson was being held at the Newton County Detention Center without bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is received.