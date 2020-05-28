Covington man arrested for murder following shooting

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Details will continue to be added as they are provided.

COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington man was arrested and charged with murder following an alleged shooting incident at the Super 8 Motel on Alcovy Road on Wednesday night.

Terry Yates - Special to The Covington News According to the Covington Police Department, Terry Yates, 30, was taken into custody late Wednesday and is currently being held on murder charges for his alleged role in the incident.



The report states that CPD Patrol and CID were called out to a shooting at the Super 8 Motel at approximately 9:20 p.m. Detectives then gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses throughout the night. The weapon used in the incident was found early Thursday morning in a field by Rocky Plains Road.

The CPD stated that the shooting victim has died from his injuries. The identification of the deceased victim will continue to be withheld until next of kin are notified.