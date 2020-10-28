Covington hunter killed after car strikes his four-wheeler in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Ga. — No charges will be placed against the driver of a vehicle which struck and killed a Covington hunter as he drove a four-wheeler across a foggy state highway Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, in Monroe County, a spokesperson said today.

Dennis Ervin Tracy, 66, of Covington, was killed after a car struck the vehicle he was driving across Ga. Hwy. 87, said spokesperson Anna Lewis of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

"This stretch of road is not very well lit and the area was very foggy (Tuesday) morning," Lewis said.

"Once the driver of the vehicle did see the four-wheeler, they did attempt to avoid the crash, but unfortunately, was unsuccessful," she said.

Lewis said a preliminary investigation showed that the victim had been hunting and was crossing the highway on the four-wheeler when he was struck. He was pronounced deceased on the scene due to injuries sustained in the wreck, she said.

The 7:30 a.m. incident occurred on Ga. Hwy. 87 near Lassiter Road, Lewis said.

The location is south of Flovilla in an area near Lee Creek west of the Ocmulgee River. The highway also is known as U.S. Hwy. 23.



