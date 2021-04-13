Covington holds dedication for 'Milestones' at City Hall

COVINGTON, Ga. — Dozens gathered beneath a cloudless sky in the front parking lot of Covington City Hall on Tuesday afternoon for a dedication to the city’s new Milestones.

Three six-foot slabs of granite encircle the flag pole that stands in front of City Hall.

The stones are engraved with the names of individuals who’ve devoted at least 25 years of service to Covington, either as an employee or as an elected official. In front of the middle slab, a metallic sign reads “In Honor of Those Who Gave Selflessly for Decades in Service to the City of Covington” in gold lettering against a black background.

Paul Dailey, human resources director for Covington, opened the ceremony by explaining the credentials necessary to be engraved on the Milestones. He noted that the idea was first set in motion in 2012, but names weren’t added to the stones until 2020.

Dailey also lauded those who’ve earned their place on the slabs through their service.

“You sit there and think, 25 years,” he said. “As a police officer, before I got into HR, I really didn’t understand. I always thought everybody stayed at their own job for a long period of time. That’s not the case.”

He added that Covington has attempted to include all employees and elected officials who meet the criteria for selection, but requested nominations be made in the case any names were incidentally disregarded.

Furthermore, the city plans to continue adding names as more individuals eclipse the milestone achievement.

“We’d love to fill these things up and actually add some more slabs of granite in the future,” Dailey said.

Following Dailey’s speech, City Manager Scott Andrews, former councilwoman Janet Goodman, former City Manager Frank Turner and Mayor Steve Horton spoke at varying length about the monument.