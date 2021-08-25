Covington ballot set

COVINGTON, Ga. — Multiple candidates qualified to run for two out of three city council seats up for election in November.



Incumbent Councilwoman Susie Keck will face competition for Post 1 of the East Ward on the Covington City Council from a political newcomer, Carla Ferry.

Ferry told The Covington News she was a lifetime resident of the city of Covington, currently residing with her husband and son, who are also Newton County natives.

“I am a homemaker with a strong desire to see improvements in my hometown of Covington,” Ferry said.

Keck, also a longtime resident of Covington, is seeking reelection for what would be her second term in office. She defeated incumbent Chris Smith in 2017, garnering 61.5% of the vote.

Two political newcomers qualified to succeed longtime Councilwoman Hawnethia Williams in West Ward, Post 2. Williams announced last week she would not seek reelection, instead opting for retirement from public service. She has held her office for the last 16 years.

Looking to replace Williams is Charika Davis, whom Williams publicly endorsed during a Covington City Council meeting held Monday, Aug. 16.

“I’ll be supporting Ms. Davis,” Williams said. “And I know and feel that she will represent all of the west side.”

Davis currently serves on Covington’s Planning Commission Board, and she is a charter member of the Covington Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Her occupation was listed as “team manager.”

Also vying for Williams’ chair is George Scott “Scotty” Scoggins, who is owner of Scoggins Travel Agency and also works as a product manager at Home Depot.

Incumbent Councilman Anthony Henderson, who serves in Post 3 for the West Ward, also successfully qualified for reelection. Because no one qualified to challenge him, Henderson is primed to serve a second term.

Henderson was first elected to office in 2017 at the age of 21 after defeating Ocie Franklin and Jeffery Johnson. Henderson garnered 57.59% of the vote.

In February, Henderson was accused of violating election laws during the 2017 municipal race. The State Election Board chose to hand over Henderson’s case to the state Attorney General’s Office for criminal prosecution.

According to investigators, Henderson allegedly violated the laws when helping a handful of people register to vote in Covington’s municipal election, despite not being residents of the city. Henderson has not been indicted.

Candidate qualifying was held during the week of Aug. 16-20. Everyone but Ferry qualified Monday, Aug. 16. Ferry qualified Thursday, Aug. 19.

Covington’s municipal election will be held Nov. 2 at city hall within the courtroom chambers located at 2116 Stallings Street.