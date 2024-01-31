Stephanie R. Lindsey announces bid for District 3 BOC seat

NEWTON COUNTY – The Covington News has received the following from Stephanie R. Lindsey.





Today marks a significant turn in the political landscape of our community as Stephanie R. Lindsey, a long-time resident and respected attorney in Newton County, officially announces her candidacy for District 3 Representative on the Newton County Board of Commissioners. This announcement offers District 3 voters a new choice, but also presents a direct challenge to the incumbent, whose tenure has been marred by unfulfilled promises, misinformation and a focus on self-promotion, social climbing and personal advancement.



Lindsey has been an active and engaged contributing member of the Newton County community since 1998. Her legal career, spanning over two decades at The Lindsey Firm, P.C., has equipped her with a deep understanding of the legal and administrative challenges at the local government level. Lindsey’s educational background includes a Master’s Degree in Public Administration with a concentration in Local Government which further enhances her qualifications. This specialized education provides her with the necessary skills and insights to enhance government efficiency and implement effective policies and procedures.

Key issues that Lindsey believes need to be addressed are 1) the rise in youthful criminal offenders and youth violence, 2) health and social services, 3) community development and smart planning, 4) public safety and 5) governance and transparency. Bringing a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to community development, Lindsey aims to systematically offer approaches to address these critical issues facing District 3 and Newton County.

A growing concern in Newton County is the rise in youthful criminal offenders and youth violence. She plans to collaborate with law enforcement, educational institutions, and community organizations and agencies to develop comprehensive strategies that address the root causes of youth violence. These initiatives will not only promote safety but also provide constructive opportunities for young people in the community. Her first priority in addressing the issues facing our youth is to ensure the development, construction and implementation of the Westside Youth Facility, an unfulfilled promise made to the citizens of Newton County in 2017.

From a governing standpoint, Lindsey believes that the key to strengthening public safety in a community is not just about ensuring adequate funding for police, fire and emergency medical services. She believes that it is the duty of the governing body to ensure that the funds provided to public safety departments are being used in a manner that have direct correlation to improved outcomes and community safety. This involves implementing stringent gatekeeping and accountability measures and demanding clear objectives and performance indicators for public safety initiatives to help track the effectiveness and impact on how funds are utilized. Lindsey further wants to place emphasis on the assessment of the current salaries in law enforcement and firefighting. She points out that the investment in training our officers and firefighters becomes wasted if their pay isn’t sufficient to prevent them from seeking higher-paying opportunities elsewhere. Newton County needs to match or surpass salary levels offered by similar communities to attract and retain highly skilled professionals. Hence, collaborating effectively with the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department is crucial to ensure these essential roles are compensated competitively.

In 1998, Lindsey and her family relocated to Newton County and resided in the Magnolia Manor Subdivision on Fairview Road. She saw firsthand the transition from farmland on Fairview Road to the influx of subdivisions and townhomes. In 2004, she and other neighbors fought against the manner of growth that was coming in on Fairview Road. Their efforts to counteract overdevelopment were unable to overcome the established connections between developers and those in decision-making positions. Lindsey’s drive to address the growth of Newton County led her to become a Board Member of Smart Growth Newton County from 2013-2019. The organization focused on bringing awareness to the community and local government of the need for strategic planning for the successful growth of the community. To address the overgrowth experienced in District 3 and other areas of Newton County, Lindsey insists that we must collaboratively determine what our community, including business owners and community members, envisions for its future. The question to ponder is: How do we want our community to look in five years? Next, we must engage in a comprehensive reevaluation of our zoning laws and future land use maps to determine if what is currently in place will allow us to reach our set goal. We must determine whether our future land use map and zoning laws are hindering balanced growth and failing to meet the community’s need. Using this multifaceted initiative, our approach towards development must be recalibrated to ensure the smart sustainable growth that we desire.

Lindsey intends to demonstrate through her campaign efforts that Transparency in Governance is more than politician lip service or a talking point that is casually thrown about without any substance. For additional information on Lindsey’s transparency plan and her views on other key issues, please visit the campaign website at www.lindseyfordistrict3.com.

Lindsey is determined to bring about positive change and ensure a prosperous and safe future for the community she has called home for over 25 years. “After dedicating over two decades championing and effecting positive changes in our community behind the scenes, the current political climate of discord and inaction by our District’s current leadership leaves me with no choice but to step into the forefront and run for District 3 Commissioner. My unwavering commitment to our community’s growth and success is reflected in my consistent actions over the past 25 years. In my professional life, I’ve been a relentless advocate for my clients, always seeking innovative and collaborative solutions to complex problems. As a solution-driven individual, I am fully prepared to take on the challenges of serving as your District 3 Commissioner. This journey is about selfless service, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of the common good in our community. I ask you for your support, not for my benefit, but so that together we can create REAL change. I am dedicated and ready to selflessly and diligently handle the People’s Business.”

For more information, please visit the campaign website at www.lindseyfordistrict3.com and follow updates on Instagram @lindseyfordistrict3.



