Seven inmates graduate from NCSO Workforce Development Program

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), with its continual partnership with Action Inc. and Georgia Piedmont Technical College, graduated seven inmate residents from the Workforce Development Program on July 21.

The Workforce Development Program is grant-funded and provides inmate residents with on-site training for manufacturing fundamentals, essential empl

oyment and life skills, forklift operation and safety, OSHA-10, CPR/First Aid/AED, and Lean Six Sigma – White Belt. After the completion of the 80-hour training course, inmate residents are provided with 12 months of mentored coaching, employment search, and placement assistance.

“I am a product of vocational education, and I’ve always been very proud of that. All that I’ve learned from the many years of higher education does not, never has,

and never will equip me to do the things I can do physically with my hands. I am very proud of every last one of those who completed the program, and I look forward to seeing where these credentials take them in the future,” Sheriff Ezell Brown said. “A major factor when considering recidivism is finding a job post-release, and through our partnership with Action, Inc. and Georgia Piedmont Technical College, we can provide inmate residents with the tools necessary to become employed and to prepare them to lead successful lives. I want to express my gratitude to Action, Inc. and Georgia Piedmont Technical College for their continued partnership with us and for providing their time and knowledge to our inmate residents.”

- photo by Special Photo

The seven inmate residents not only graduated from the Workforce Development Program at the NCSO but they also became college alumnus at the same time, having received various certifications and industry-recognized credentials from the division of economic development through GPTC. Dr. Tavarez Holston, President of Georgia Piedmont Technical College, said for some inmate residents, this was the first time they were offered the chance of a higher education.