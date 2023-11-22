Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual Toy Ride

On Nov. 18, 2023, Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual Toy Ride at The Church Covington in Oxford, Georgia, an initiative to raise funds and receive toy donations for families in need of assistance during the holiday season.

“I express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the businesses, organizations and individuals — especially my staff — who contributed their time and efforts to this year’s Toy Ride,” Brown said. “Without you, we could not have succeeded in reaching our goals. I am forever grateful.”

This year’s Toy Ride was escorted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office motors and Henry County Police Department motors. More than 80 motorcycle riders were in attendance, making it a successful holiday event. Following the law enforcement-led escort around the Newton County community, the motorcycle riders and their families gathered inside The Church Covington to enjoy the raffle, food and fellowship.

The sponsors for the 2023 Toy Ride were Sellars Motor, Inc.; Ginn Chevrolet; Precision Automotive; Michelin; Chancey’s; Mike’s Tire Depot; Falcons Fury Harley Davidson; Ace Hardware; Chick-Fil-A; Advance Auto Sports; The Home Depot; Wheeler Funeral Home; Bridgestone Golf; Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home; Hill Top Towing, Inc.; Young-Levett Funeral Home; Kings 24-Hour Towing; Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home; K-2 Towing; Dunkin Donuts; Dairy Queen; Fat Boys Golf Carts; Eric Adcock; Start Wheels LLC; Big John; Printability; Rivers Used Car Dealer; Matt Sellars; Hilltop Towing; Covington Ford; JAYCO Roofing Company; and Southern Tire.