Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown sworn in as president of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association

NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown was sworn in as the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association President on July 26, 2023, during the GSA’s Annual Awards Banquet in Jekyll Island, Ga.

“I am humbled and honored to accept the responsibility of serving as the President of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, a significant milestone in my journey. First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to all of my citizens who live within my community who have supported me and elected me for four different terms,” Brown said. “This prestigious honor would not have been possible without the late Douglas Digby, who hired me as a Patrol Officer in 1973. He saw something in me — the little boy from South Georgia — and accepted me as a Patrol Officer. I also cannot forget retired Sheriff Gerald B. Malcom, who also saw something in me and allowed me to advance through his leadership; and my predecessor, the late Sheriff Joe Nichols, for continuing to elevate my success.

“I send my deepest appreciation to the members of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association for entrusting me with the responsibilities of President. I am thankful for my wife, children, siblings, and other family members who have supported my career throughout the years. Additionally, I am thankful for my staff who stand beside me and work hard every day to uphold the mission and values of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.”

Brown was elected the first African American Sheriff of Newton County, Ga., on Nov. 4, 2008. He worked in law enforcement in Newton County for more than 35 years before being elected sheriff. He has more than 49 years of law enforcement experience and oversees a full-service department of approximately 350 employees and more than 600 inmates.

Before Brown’s GSA presidential inauguration on July 26th, he served as the Secretary/Treasurer, 2nd Vice President, 1st Vice President and Chaplain of the GSA. He currently sits on the GSA’s Board of Directors Committee. He was appointed to the State of Georgia Sexual Offender Risk Review Board by Governor Brian Kemp on Oct. 24, 2019. He is on the Board of Directors for the Newton County Salvation Army and serves as an Executive Board Member for Georgia Piedmont Technical College.