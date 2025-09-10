Newton County seeks to expand Tax Commissioner’s staff

NEWTON COUNTY — A new, full-time position in the tax commissioner’s office has been given the go-ahead by the Newton County Board of Commissioners.

At the Sept. 2 board meeting, one agenda item was for the discussion and approval of a budget transfer/amendment request for a full-time director of operations in the tax commissioner’s office. The new position will call for a six-figure salary.

“Total salary and benefits for the remainder of this [fiscal] year – so this is budgeted around 83% for ten months – would be $105,375,” said Brittany White, finance director.

District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards also made a note to point out, with White affirming, that this position was planned for. The funds come from the budget’s ‘contingency for new position funding,’ which totals $1,750,000.

“It’s not like it’s unbudgeted,” Edwards said. “We had planned for this.”

This request sparked some board dialogue as the commissioners attempted to discern what the precise role of a director of operations would be.

During the meeting’s opportunity for citizen comments, James Peterson took the opportunity to ask why another person was being sought to perform duties that are assigned to the elected tax commissioner.

District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason, referencing Peterson’s inquiry, asked for an explanation of the difference between the roles of a director of operations and the tax commissioner themself.

“That role will be serving as the deputy tax commissioner,” said James Brown, interim county manager.

Brown later clarified that the role will not be called or advertised as a deputy tax commissioner, but will essentially serve as such.

District 5 Commissioner LeAnne Long voiced her support for the role, citing an increase in population growth as causing the tax commissioner’s job to become more demanding.

“The role that they are going to be helping with is making sure that we are collecting all the taxes, make sure the office is being run,” Long said. “...As we grow as a county, that job has become overloaded and they’re trying to make sure that they stay on top of collecting the taxes.”

District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson alone voted in opposition, seemingly in protest to the taxes themselves.

“The reason why we’re having so many tax sales is because people cannot afford their taxes,” Henderson said. “They can’t pay them.”

Senior tax struggles, which have repeatedly been a source of conversation among the board and community in recent months, were addressed specifically. Mason emphasized that seniors’ pleas have not fallen on deaf ears.

“Behind the scenes, this board is working diligently to see what we can do to help our seniors,” Mason said. “And so, you may not see it, you may not hear it, but just because you don’t see it and don’t hear it doesn't mean that this board isn’t working behind the scenes.”

In a motion made by Edwards and seconded by Mason, the position was approved 4-1.