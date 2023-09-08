Newton County Detention Center receives perfect score

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Detention Center scored a 100 from the Georgia Department of Public Health during the food service inspection on Aug. 11, 2023. - photo by Special Photo

According to the health inspector, the Newton County Detention Center is one of the cleanest facilities they have been in. The Detention Center would not have received a perfect health inspection rating without the dedicated jail staff at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, who ensure the health and safety of all the inmate residents housed at the Detention Center, day in and day out. Sheriff Ezell Brown extends his deepest gratitude to the jail staff for their commitment and dedication to the NCSO and Detention Center.

“Our top priority at the Newton County Detention Center is to maintain the cleanliness of the facility and ensure the inmate residents are being cared for,” Sheriff Ezell Brown said. “I am grateful to have a jail staff who continues working hard for the health and safety of the inmate residents.”