NCSO provides update on missing persons case

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) issued a press release late Friday afternoon providing an update on Cover George Bryan.

The press release states that on Saturday, Jan. 27 at approximately 5:30 p.m. NCSO investigators were notified of a missing person with dementia in the Regency Place area. This would later be identified as the 68-year old Bryan.

Investigators were initially informed by Bryan’s daughter that the last time she had seen Bryan was between 1:30-2 p.m. walking down the sidewalk to an unknown location. It was also noted that Bryan “had a history” of leaving his residence alone but would frequent the Salem Rd. Walmart.

A BOLO was then distributed to surrounding agencies as well as a social media post to inform the public of Bryan’s disappearance. A Maddie’s Call was also issued.

Weather conditions reportedly played a factor in searching for Bryan.

“Due to the weather conditions and the four-hour time lapse from when he went missing to when he was reported missing, the utilization of a helicopter or a K-9 would have been unsuccessful during the search for Mr. Bryan on Jan. 27th,” via an NCSO press release. “Multiple deputies were searching the areas where Mr. Bryan was known to frequent, including the area of Regency Place where he resided.”

The search then continued on Jan. 28 in the area of Regency Place, the pond behind the subdivision and the Salem Rd. Walmart. Leads from the BOLO and Maddie’s Call were also investigated.

On Jan. 29 at approximately 3:15 p.m., investigators found a body matching Bryan’s description in a wooded area near his residence. The body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for positive identification – which has still yet to be completed at the time of this publication.

It was also stated in the press release that until the NCSO receives the report from the Medical Examiner’s Office, “a positive identification cannot be confirmed.”

The NCSO would later provide their condolences to Bryan’s family and promised to provide updates to Bryan’s daughter as the investigation continues.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown and the NCSO send their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Bryan. Sheriff Brown would like to thank the Georgia State Patrol for providing a helicopter during the missing person search once the weather cleared. He also thanks his staff for their hard work and dedication during the missing person search,” an NCSO press release stated. “Additionally, sheriff Brown has personally met with Mr. Bryan’s daughter and has reassured her that she will receive prompt updates from the NCSO regarding this case once more information becomes available.”