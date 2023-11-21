Marcello Banes announces re-election bid for chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners

NEWTON COUNTY — The Covington News received the following from Marcello Banes:

With much discussion with my family and prayer, I am proud to announce that I am seeking reelection as your Chairman of the Newton County Board of Commissioners.

In 2016 when I first announced my candidacy for Chairman, I was not equipped with a resume filled with educational degrees or the “traditional” executive work history. I was a black kid from the “Cross the Creek” section of Newton County who grew up with a strong sense of love for God, family and community. My primary qualification in 2016 was my strong desire to make Newton County a better place to live and work for everyone.

In 2020, my leadership style and push for a culture of OneNewton led me to run unopposed. The political landscape has changed in Newton County over the last 3 years. Strategies of manipulations of truths, misinformation and unfortunate agendas of self-promotion have proved to be failed attempts of distraction. Amid the chaos, I have remained constant on the goal and focused on continuing to encourage and foster unprecedented economic development growth, promoting the social and economic success of our citizens, strengthening our County’s financial foundation, building the infrastructure of the community and engaging in collaborative efforts with agencies and organizations, within and outside of our community, to ensure that our government operates efficiently, effectively and supports the needs of our citizens.

Almost eight years ago, you, the voters of this County, entrusted me with the tremendous position of Chairman. “Believe, Begin, Become a Better Newton County” was the platform I stood on in 2016. Over the course of my tenure as Chairman, it is undisputed that we have made tremendous strides in Newton County. The Board of Commissioners has not increased the tax millage rate in the last seven years and our financial standing is stronger than it has ever been. We have increased services offered in Newton County. County employees have received much overdue pay increases to ensure that their pay is comparative to their colleagues in surrounding counties. It has been my mission to make sure that County employees are shown appreciation and are not overlooked for their contributions to the success of our government. We have paved over 154 miles of road. We have enhanced the quality of life with additional parks and recreational services throughout the community. Our community has improved because you believed in me and my vision. You encouraged me. You prayed for me. You stood with me and, I am humbly appreciative beyond words.

Now as we head into 2024, we are set for even greater things. Major industries will be completing or near completion of construction. This translates into the continued growth of commerce as we have seen in the Covington Town Center, the continued addition of infrastructure as we have seen on the eastside of town and will see very soon with the widening of Salem Road, the improvements on Brown Bridge Road and the restructuring of the access road by Crowell Road on the westside of town. This is not the time to become satisfied. There is still much work to be done. We must make it a priority to strengthen public safety, establish a more sustainable, fair and smart growth plan, fight the increase in youth and gang violence and enhance our workforce development programs to ensure that our citizens are prepared to secure employment opportunities with existing and incoming industries.

The future is now and it is very bright. I am asking you to partner with me as we strive to build a stronger OneNewton and an even better Newton County.



