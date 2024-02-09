Important dates for presidential preference primary election

A number of important dates are fast approaching for the upcoming presidential preference primary election.

The upcoming election is an open primary for each political party. Those voting may express their preference for one person to be the candidate for the President of the United States of America.

The deadline to register to vote for the presidential preference primary is Monday, Feb. 12.

Advanced voting will begin on Feb. 19 and will last until March 8.

Election day for in-person voting is Friday, March 12.

Mail-in ballots are available for request from now until Friday, March. 1 with ballots to be mailed out starting Feb. 19. Ballots must be received in the elections office before 7 p.m. on election day.

Any questions about voting can be answered by the Newton County elections office at 770-784-2055. To check your voter status, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov.



