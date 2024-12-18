Eric Threets honored as Rookie of the Year by Georgia ICAC Task Force

NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Eric Threets was presented the Rookie of the Year award by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force on Dec. 5.

The Georgia ICAC Task Force, housed within the Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACCU), is dedicated to assisting state and local law enforcement agencies in effectively combating cyber enticement, child pornography and the commercial sexual exploitation of children. Through a combination of forensic and investigative efforts, training, technical assistance, victim services, prevention and community education, the task force plays a critical role in protecting children from digital threats.

The Georgia ICAC Task Force, which began operations in 2003, is one of a group of 61 regional task forces spread throughout the United States and funded by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. The task force is comprised of members from the GBI and more than 220 affiliated law enforcement agencies and prosecutors in the State of Georgia.

Through specialized training and education, Investigator Threets has gained the tools to play a significant role in supporting the CEACCU’s mission of identifying and rescuing juvenile victims of commercial sexual exploitation while bringing offenders to justice.

“Investigator Threets’ recognition as Rookie of the Year is a testament to his dedication and skill in addressing the complex and sensitive nature of internet crimes against children,” said Newton County sheriff Ezell Brown. “He has demonstrated professionalism, and his contributions have greatly impacted our efforts to protect children and bring offenders to justice.

“I continuously encourage all my staff to further their education, as it not only enhances their knowledge and skills but also empowers them to take on the complex challenges we face in law enforcement. Continued education and training are essential for staying ahead of emerging threats and ensuring we continue to provide the highest level of service to our community.”