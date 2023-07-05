Eligible seniors can now receive up to $30,000 from ARPA program

NEWTON COUNTY, GA – Newton County’s Low Income Senior Home Repair Grant program allows for up to $30,000 to be given to any qualified senior following a decision by the Board of Commissioners to increase available funding June 20.

Approximately 400 seniors have registered for the program, which began June 1 as part of Newton County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. If a senior has already been approved for repair funding under the previous $15,000 limit and would like to add more within the revised limit, please send estimates (including the applicants name and email) to newtoncountyshr@iParametricsDS.com.

Newton County residents 55 and over can apply for home repairs online at https://www.co.newton.ga.us/ARPASeniorGrant or in person at the Newton County Administration Building, 1113 Usher Street, Covington, Newton County Family Connection, 8134 Geiger Street, Suite 1, Covington or the Porter Memorial Library, 6191, Hwy 212, Covington.

Applications are required to be made through an online portal and require an email address but staff at the onsite locations are available to help with all phases of the process. Newton County is also compiling a list of licensed contractors that will be made available for those who do not know of any.

In-person hours are as follows:

• Administration Building

Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Newton County Family Connection

Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*Evening appointments are available on Thursdays at Newton County Family Connection

upon request.

• Porter Memorial Library

Monday and Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Only Newton County residents 55 and older who own their home and have an income of no greater than 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) are eligible.

The funds can be used for one or multiple repair projects. All projects must have two quotes from a licensed contractor. The program focuses on critical repairs, including maintenance of HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. Other services could include roof repairs, installation of wheelchair ramps, replacement of windows for energy efficiency and other necessary measures to ensure the home is safe and habitable.

Newton County’s Low Income Senior Home Repair Program applications will be open through July 31.

For more information on the Low Income Senior Home Repair Program please call 678-625-1693 For additional information on Newton County’s ARPA programming please visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/615/American-Rescue-Plan-Act-ARPA.



