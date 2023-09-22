Congressman Hank Johnson announces grant for GPTC

STONECREST, Ga. – This week, Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) announced an additional $81,000 grant for Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC). This time, it’s to recruit and enroll qualified students from underserved communities in the college’s Commercial Driver’s License program.

It comes on the heels of the Congressman securing $1 million for the school’s Regional Transportation Training Center in South DeKalb that broke ground last month.

“I have long been a champion of leveling the playing field for underserved and underprivileged communities,” said Rep. Johnson, whose office provided GPTC with a letter of support for the grant. “This grant is a testament to the importance of the federal government and the good it does to uplift our community.”

Georgia Piedmont Technical College anticipates enrolling at least 18 students and covering their tuition cost of $4,500. The funding will expand their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training program, specifically for underserved populations and refugees and provide additional funding for tuition-related expenses.

“This grant means so much to Georgia Piedmont Technical College,” said GPTC President Dr. Tavarez Holston. “It will go a long way in fulfilling our mission of providing a quality, educated workforce – especially in the vital logistics and transportation industries.”

The students who will benefit from this program will register for the classes in Clarkston and study and train in Stonecrest. GPTC serves DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton counties.