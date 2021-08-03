Commemorative bricks for sale to honor Newton's 200th birthday

To commemorate Newton County’s 200th birthday, the Newton County Bicentennial Committee is inviting the public to purchase a commemorative Leave a Legacy Brick to be placed at the newly named Bicentennial Park in downtown Covington.

For $75, up to 25 characters such as a name, phrase or title of a business or organization can be placed on a brick. The purchase will go toward funding bicentennial celebration activities and marking a place in history.

The bricks will be placed in the park, formerly called Rotary Park, between the Newton County Administration and Public Defender buildings, between Pace and Elm Streets, just off Usher Street in Covington.

For more information, call 770-784-2000 or visit https://www.co.newton.ga.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=371.