Clark’s Grove cancels Halloween activities

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Board of the Clark’s Grove Neighborhood Association recently voted to cancel the Covington neighborhood’s Halloween tradition of welcoming visitors to Clark’s Grove.

Association President Steve McWilliams said the unanimous decision was made due to COVID-19 concerns. McWilliams said residents in the neighborhood were "being encouraged to take action to discourage visitors this year," by doing things such as turning off porch lights.

“The health and well-being of the citizens of Covington and Newton County was our only concern when we made this decision on Sept. 15, well in advance of CDC guidelines on Halloween activities, which discourage traditional door-to-door trick or treating,” he said.

The Association encourages all residents and businesses in the area to consult the CDC guidelines before conducting Halloween activities.

Clark’s Grove is located at the west end of Clark Street in Covington.

