Porterdale hosts food truck night

On April 1, the city of Porterdale hosted a food truck night for all to enjoy.

Several vendors from around the county were in attendance with food trucks for patrons to enjoy. Those include Issa Funnel, Diggity Hot Dawgs, Eggroll Daddy, Los Monchies Mexican Cuisine and The Chocolate Box.

Various forms of entertainment such as live music, games and a diverse bounce house were on-hand, too, for people of all ages to enjoy.

The city of Porterdale plans to host food truck events on the first Monday and the third Thursday of each month from 5-9 p.m.

“Thank you for joining us at the food truck event. And a special shout-out to our amazing vendors who made it all possible” a Facebook post from the city of Porterdale read. “Your delicious offering brought smiles to everyone’s faces. Let’s do it again soon!”



