City of Oxford receives Georgia ReLeaf grant

The City of Oxford recently received a Georgia ReLeaf Grant from the Georgia Forestry Commission and Georgia Tree Council for planting trees in Oxford. Oxford was awarded $7,550 for planting trees in the Longstreet Circle subdivision.

In 2022, the city arborist and an Oxford College intern completed a street tree inventory for the city of Oxford. This tree inventory indicated that the Longstreet Circle subdivision had a below average tree canopy cover.

Oxford applied for a Georgia ReLeaf Grant and was awarded $7,550 for tree planting in the development. To complete the project the city purchased trees from Jack’s Creek Tree Farm and contracted with Arbor Equity, Inc., to plant the trees on city owned right of way within the development. The Oxford public works department will maintain the trees with watering and mulching this summer to ensure they remain healthy to provide future shade in the neighborhood.

The Georgia Tree Council (GTC) and the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC), in cooperation with the USDA Forest Service, partner in administering the Georgia ReLeaf program. This program makes funding available to municipalities, government agencies, non-profits and educational institutions in Georgia for tree planting and tree give-giveaways.

Currently, funding is focused on projects benefiting disadvantaged communities experiencing low tree canopy and environmental justice.

The Town of Newborn also received a Georgia ReLeaf Grant for a tree-giveaway on Arbor Day, Feb. 24 in Newborn. The town was awarded $2,081 in funding for this project. The Newborn Tree Board, with assistance from the Putnam County Master Gardeners, will be distributing 175, three-gallon containerized trees at the event. Lunch and live music will also be part of the Arbor Day fun at the Newborn Historic Schoolhouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additional information on the Georgia ReLeaf Grant can be found at www.gatreecouncil.org.