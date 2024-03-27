Brent Fuesting named Covington Police Department assistant chief

COVINGTON, Ga. – On Saturday, March 23, the Covington Police Department (CPD) made a staff announcement via its official Facebook page.

Brent Fuesting has been named the new assistant chief of the CPD.

Fuesting is a 21-year veteran of the CPD where his law enforcement career began in 2003.

He was assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division and later to the V.I.P.E.R unit. That was before he assumed a role as an investigator within the Criminal Investigation Division.

Eleven years ago, Fuesting was promoted to Sergeant. In that capacity, Fuesting oversaw officers with the Uniform Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division.

In 2018, Fuesting was promoted to Lieutenant, a role in which he supervised the Specialized Patrol Unit and, later, the Criminal Investigation Division, which he led until 2022 when he was promoted to Captain.

As Captain, Fuesting commanded the Uniform Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigation Division.

During his tenure with CPD, he served as a Field Training Officer and as a member of the department’s Honor Guard.

Throughout his career, Fuesting has received numerous departmental commendations, which includes Police Officer of the Year and Meritorious Service awards.

Fuesting obtained a Master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University. Then, he graduated from the Public Safety Leadership Institute of Mercer University and earned a certificate in Government Leadership from the Carl Vinson Institute through the University of Georgia.

Fuesting has a wife, Dana and one son, Kiptyn.