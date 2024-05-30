American Legion Post 32 holds annual Memorial Day ceremony

Despite the rain and storms, the Memorial Day ceremony prevailed in honoring the memory of loved ones and locals who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country. The ceremony was held on Monday, May 27 and organized by American Legion Post 32.





It was originally scheduled to take place on the downton Covington Square, but was relocated to the American Legion building.





The combined city of Covington police and fire departments’ Honor Guard presented the colors. Marie Bennett of Porterdale Baptist Church led the National Anthem.





Covington resident Bill Norton was the keynote speaker for the program. In his remarks, Norton summed up the importance of Memorial Day and reminded the audience of the selflessness and sacrifice of the ones being honored.





"We should give thanks today for so many that stood in the gap for us. They built a hedge of protection around us,” Norton said. “These brave men and women interceded on our behalf. They answered the call...'I'll go, I'll do it. I'll defend this great nation even if it costs me my life.'"

American Legion members presented the Memorial Day wreath while Nathaniel Ehret played “Taps” and then read the names of Newton County citizens who perished in battle.

“Thank you to the American Legion Post 32 for organizing the ceremony; to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit; and to the citizens who attended the ceremony, a poignant reminder of the importance of Memorial Day,” a city of Covington Facebook post stated.