Allen Martin retires from Covington Police Department, transitions to downtown coordinator

When Allen Martin joined the Covington Police Department (CPD) at 22 years old, he always saw himself staying “until they push me out the door.” However, on Oct. 27, Lt. Martin — along with his badge No. 236 — retired from the force and has now transitioned to be the city of Covington’s downtown coordinator.

Martin described his retirement ceremony as “bittersweet.”

“Leaving that, it’s all I’ve ever known for the last 27 years. It was very bittersweet,” Martin said. “And I did shed some tears. Go back and watch some of the videos over there, my guys were laughing at me, ‘This is Lt. Martin. He’s not supposed to be crying.’ I enjoyed the ceremony. It was surreal hearing your badge number coming out over the radio as your last call.”

Martin was born and raised in Covington. His grandmother owned a flower shop on the Covington Square where she also housed filming memorabilia from In The Heat of the Night and Dukes of Hazzard.

Ironically, some of that same merchandise is down the hall from Martin’s new office in the Welcome Center.

Growing up, Martin saw himself being a game warden or conservation officer. At around 20 years old, he applied, made the short list, but did not get hired.

Martin’s uncle, who was one of the lieutenant colonels with the department of natural resources, encouraged him to “go get you some law enforcement experience.”

“Saw Craig Treadwell in town one day and he was like, ‘Yeah, come put in with us,’” Martin said. “I did and never looked back.”

Martin wore many different hats across his 27-year career at the CPD.

He retired as a lieutenant and was the race director of the Covington Fuzz Run. Martin and recently promoted chief of police Philip Bradford were the first two officers assigned to the Viper Unit in 1998.

Five years later, Martin was a task force agent with the DEA for three years. He was a part of the SWAT team for 10 years and served as SWAT team leader, too.

Martin was a taser instructor, PT instructor, CID as a sergeant, a state certified instructor through POST and was on the dive team as well.

In 1998, Martin received Officer of the Year honors.

Interacting with citizens in the community and the bond between officers are the top two things Martin highlighted as his favorite parts looking back on his career.

“The police department does so well at community involvement. It’s so fun to go out in uniform and let people see the lighter side of what law enforcement is. It’s not always car chases and foot chases or having to arrest somebody. That’s not what it’s all about,” Martin said. “And the officers there are so good at taking care of the citizens’ needs in a good way.

“The camaraderie in the department and being around the guys. It’s kind of like when people retire from the military, that’s the one thing they’re going to miss. I feel the same way. These are folks that I stand shoulder to shoulder with in some of the worst situations. I know about their families.”

Martin plans to take all of the experience he’s gained through his various roles into his new role working for the city.

As the downtown coordinator, Martin will be in charge of maintaining relationships with the businesses on the Square and being “their voice” between what their needs are and what the city can do to help.

Plus, Martin will be hands-on in helping coordinate and organize the various events the city of Covington hosts.

In his new role, Martin plans to take his experience and knowledge of his hometown to help him moving forward.

“It was a good fit for this department — not bragging, just saying — to have me here,” Martin said, “because it’s pretty much a seamless position for me to take on because of the relationships I already have established with the merchants in town and my experience in event planning.”

Outside of his professional life, Martin enjoys camping and taking trips with his family. He is an avid golfer and lives right down the road from Ashton Hills Golf Club. Martin’s all-time favorite golfer is Tiger Woods along with Ricky Fowler, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Martin said if the television is not on golf, then he’s watching the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday.

All of his professional and personal life has been spent in Covington, a city he “loves deeply.” That is why, though he is changing careers, Martin is grateful to remain serving his hometown.

“When I told them that I was leaving, the good thing about it is, I’m right here. I’m not really going anywhere. I’m just not putting on a uniform everyday,” Martin said. “It’s nice to work in a city that you grew up in and know everybody. It was always a no-brainer for me to stay where I’m at.”