A ‘new day’ for Porterdale city council

Patterson – who was formerly the Post 3 representative for the council – made sure to give thanks to those who formerly served on the council, specifically to former mayor Arline Chapman and former councilmembers Kay Piper and Linda Finger.

“I would like to personally thank them [the former council members] for their commitment to serve our city with excellence,” Patterson said. “This is a new day for the city of Porterdale and I am very honored to be part of it.”

Patterson then opted to share some words of encouragement to lead the city into its new era. The message for the city is to “commit to excellence.”

“Our commitment to excellence is a principle that goes beyond simply doing a job well. It’s a call to give it our best and be the best that we can be,” Patterson said. “In every aspect of our lives, whether personal or professional, the commitment to excellence is what sets individuals and organizations apart and I believe it’s about striving for greatness, pushing boundaries and refusing to settle for anything less than our best.

“It’s about setting high expectations for ourselves, for our teams and then exceeding those expectations. When we commit to excellence, we commit to a relentless pursuit of improvement.”

The mayor then gifted each of the council members with a challenge coin that states “a commitment to excellence.” This coin was given to challenge the council members to be the “best version of themselves” and to remember that “excellence is not a destination, but a journey."