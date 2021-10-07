Car crashes into Newton County pond

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County first responders, including a dive team, recovered a vehicle Thursday evening after it crashed into a pond.

Nearby residents said they saw a car speed around the corner and hit a mailbox before crashing into a pond off Bethany Road, about a mile away from the intersection at Covered Bridge Road in west Newton County.

“We saw two girls hollering they couldn’t swim, so I run and dove into the water and helped them out,” resident William Humphries said.

Another resident said she immediately called 911.

Shortly after the vehicle occupants were helped out of the water, first responders arrived and utilized a dive team to help King's Towing workers recover the vehicle around 6:30 p.m.

The two females reportedly involved in the single vehicle incident were transported to a nearby hospital, witnesses said. The extent of potential injuries are unknown at this time.

Covington News Advertising Director Cynthia Blackshear-Warren contributed to this article.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.