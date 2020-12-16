Worker shortage leads Newton industries to apprenticeship program

COVINGTON, Ga. — A shortage of workers in advanced manufacturing jobs across the region led industries in Newton and two other counties to sign agreements with Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) and 10 student apprentices Dec. 14 on three-year commitments for technical classroom instruction and on-the-job training.

GPTC worked with regional employers, Rockwell Automation and community partners to develop a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) registered program that is designed to support apprenticeships in high-demand industries such as mechatronics, a news release stated.

“Our industry partners expressed concerns regarding a lack of highly skilled mechatronics technicians in the region,” said Irvin Clark, GPTC’s vice president of economic development.

“Through the leadership and work of an advisory board that consisted of manufacturing industry partners, technical experts from Rockwell Automation and David Bernd and Serra Hall Phillips from the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, GPTC has successfully launched the first cohort of the Georgia Apprenticeship Mechatronics Track program.”

Using an earn-while-you-learn model, the program and training costs are funded entirely by the American Apprenticeship Initiative Grant.

SRG Global and Verescence in Newton County are among the apprenticeship program partnership industries which also include Thermo Pac in DeKalb County; and Golden State Foods, Haver and Boecker, and MGM Products in Rockdale County.

Using the industry-standard Rockwell Automation curriculum, the program will teach the fundamentals of mechatronics — a field that incorporates mechanics, electronics and computer science with manufacturing to increase efficiency.

Participants will gain experience in core competencies including motor controls, automation, blueprint reading, and functions of electrical and electronic systems.

Introductory courses in mathematics and employment skills began in November in a hybrid format.

Fundamental equipment training will continue through both online and hands-on, on-campus lab instruction at GPTC’s Newton Campus locations.