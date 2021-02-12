Social Circle travel agent becomes safety verified

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. – Christina Norris, a Dream Vacations specialist and franchise owner in Social Circle, has completed an extensive training program to become a Travel Safety Verified Travel Advisor.

The training covered health and safety best practices while traveling; travel protection health policies; safety protocols in place at resorts, airlines, and cruises; and how to address customer concerns for various scenarios.

“It was important for me to become Travel Safety Verified because as a Certified Travel Advisor, I am an advocate for my clients and it is my duty to ensure they have a safe, yet fun vacation experience,” Norris said.

“A lot has changed over the last year, and this training provided me with detailed information so I can answer my clients’ questions and concerns about what to expect when traveling.”

Now more than ever it is important to book a vacation with a travel agent. Norris walks clients step-by-step through the entire booking and planning process, from selecting destinations and excursions based on clients’ interests to providing enhanced packing lists and guidance on what to expect when traveling.

For more information or to book a Dream Vacation, please call 678-660-3650 or visit www.cnorris.dreamvacations.com.