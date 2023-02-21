SBA closing Newton County business storm recovery center

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it is permanently closing its Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Newton County on Friday, Feb. 24, due to building renovations previously scheduled by the hosting site.

Anyone in the declared Georgia counties with losses from the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on Jan. 12 should apply for the disaster loan program before the March 17 deadline.

As of Feb. 17, the SBA had approved a total of $3,342,900 to fund 93 disaster loans in Georgia.

Disaster survivors with insurance should not wait for their settlement before applying to the SBA. The SBA can make a loan for the total loss and use insurance proceeds to reduce or repay the loan.

SBA’s Customer Service Representatives at the Business Recovery Centers are available to provide one-on-one assistance to business owners and residents by inputting applications, answering questions, uploading documents, checking an application’s status, and assisting with reconsideration requests.

The SBA is operating five Business Recovery Centers across the affected counties as indicated below:

• Newton County



Georgia FFA-FCCLA Center Mobley Hall 720 FFA FHA Camp Rd Covington, GA 30014

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed: Sunday

Permanently Closing: Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m.

• Jasper County



New Rocky Creek Baptist Church

190 Rocky Creek Road

Mansfield, GA 30055

Hours: Monday to Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed: Sunday

• Henry County



Locust Grove Public Library

115 MLK Jr Blvd.

Locust Grove, GA 30248

Hours: Monday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed: Sunday

• Spalding County



Spalding Senior Center

885 Memorial Drive

Griffin, GA 30223

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed: Sunday

• Troup County



William Griggs Recreation Center

716 Glenn Robertson Drive

LaGrange, GA 30241

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed: Sunday

Interest rates are as low as 3.305% for businesses, 2.375% for nonprofit organizations, and 2.313% for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.



Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20% of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may now include a safe room or storm shelter to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17761.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is March 17, 2023. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Oct. 16, 2023.